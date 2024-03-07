Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 7, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 7, 2024.

743 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,667 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 92 combat clashes took place.



In total, the Russian occupiers launched 6 missile and 90 air strikes, carried out 115 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



During the past day, Russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in the following settlements: Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubovo, Volfine, Khrapivshchyna, Kamianka of the Sumy region; Zarichne, Nesterne, Krasny Yar, Chorne, Kozacha Lopan, Tabaivka of the Kharkiv region; Yampolivka, Terny, Bohdanivka, Stupochki, New York, Pokrovsk, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Netaylove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Chervone, Malynyvka, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces repelled 4 enemy attacks in the areas of populated areas: Sinkivka and Tabaivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, and Terna, Spirne, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas of settlements: Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskiy direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 20 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy launched 16 unsuccessful attacks in the areas west of Verbove and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the Russian occupiers do not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their occupied positions. During the past day, the enemy launched an unsuccessful attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops in this direction.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



Units of the missile forces damaged the personnel concentration area, one ammunition depot, and 4 enemy artillery pieces.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 1,160 Russian invaders, 17 tanks, 51 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, a rocket salvo system, 42 operational-tactical level drones, 1 cruise missile, 53 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,160 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

