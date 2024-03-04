Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 4, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 4, 2024.

740 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,664 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 78 combat clashes took place. In total, the Russian occupiers launched 7 missile and 50 air strikes, carried out 112 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



During the past day, Russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in: Lisne, Rozhkovichi, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Kiyanitsa, Yamne of the Sumy region; Vovchansk, Velikiy Burluk, Synkivka, Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Nove, Terny, Bohdanivka, Predtechyne, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Netaylovye, Kurakhove, Vodyane, Vugledar, Urozhayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Verkhnya Tersa, Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 80 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in the Kupyansk direction, Russian invaders carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lymanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Belogorivka, Luhansk region, Terny, and Verkhnokamianske, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Ivanovske and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops more than 30 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the Russian occupiers launched 3 unsuccessful attacks in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



The Russian occupiers did not carry out offensive actions in the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

In general, the total losses of the enemy last day amounted to 1150 Russian invaders, 8 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 22 artillery systems, 1 rocket salvo fire system, 2 air defense devices, 2 operational-tactical level drones, 1 cruise missile, 42 vehicles and a unit special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,150 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Ukraine Front Line

