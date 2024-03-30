Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 30, 2024.

766 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,690 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 72 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy carried out 38 missile and 75 air strikes on Ukraine. 98 attacks from rocket systems of salvo fire on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings, medical institutions, cars, a school, a kindergarten and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine again, using Shahed drones and cruise missiles of various types. Data on the attack is being verified.



During the past day, airstrikes took place in the villages of Kyrikyvka of the Sumy region; Bochkove, Uspenivka, Khrypuny, Izyumske, Zybyne, Liman of the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka of the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Yampolivka, Andriivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Oleksandropil, Karlivka, Kurakhove, Berdychi, Nevelske, Novobakhmutivka, Mezhove, Yasnobrodivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Orihiv, Novodanilivka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia.



About 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lymanskyi direction, our soldiers repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Terna settlements in the Donetsk region and Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 4 attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivsk direction, our defenders repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Tonenke, Semenivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 25 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers launched 4 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our defenders in the districts of Staromayorskyi of the Donetsk region and north-west of Verbovoy of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, he attacked the positions of our troops 3 times.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 1 command post, 1 anti-aircraft defense system, and 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

Units of the missile forces damaged 2 areas of personnel concentration, two means of air defense and

artillery means of the occupiers.

Russian losses in manpower - 730 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine frontline (@EuromaidanPR) March 30, 2024

Ukraine Front Line

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: