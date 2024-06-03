Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 3, 2024.

831 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,754 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 3, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 78 combat clashes were recorded.

According to the detailed information, over the past day, the enemy launched a total of four missile strikes using four missiles, 39 airstrikes using 63 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 2,500 attacks from various types of weapons, including 89 using rocket salvo systems, on the positions of our troops and populated areas . As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.



The russian enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Staritsa, Belyy Kolodyaz, Vovchansk, Ivanivka, Stary Saltiv, Vovchanski Khutory, Veterinarne, Shestakove, Zelene, Neskuchne, Pyatikhatka of the Kharkiv region and on the city of Kharkiv from the airspace of the Russia (from the Russian populated areas points Sereda, Korocha and Shebekino of Belgorod region); Lyman, Kostyantynivka, Druzhba, Progress, Yevhenivka, Karlivka, Oleksandropil, Kurakhove of the Donetsk region and Novye Zaporizhzhia, Pyatikhatki of the Zaporizhia region.



Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of Ukraine and the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of russian enemy personnel and several other important objects, including two control points and two enemy anti-aircraft vehicles.



The total losses of the Russian invaders is 1,270 just for the last 24 hours. The enemy also lost 14 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles, 47 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, three anti-aircraft vehicles, 40 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, 67 vehicles and four units of special equipment.



Since the beginning of the current day, 28 military clashes have taken place. The Russian occupiers fired 472 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements with various types of weapons. Also, the aggressor made two missile strikes using six missiles and 28 strikes with kamikaze drones.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been no active enemy assaults in the Kharkiv direction, our defenders continue to build up their defense capabilities.



Over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to: 130 people, 59 of them irretrievably, and 40 units of weapons and military equipment. Three tanks, an armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 vehicles, three units of special equipment were destroyed. One tank, two artillery systems, two cars and one unit of special equipment were damaged. In addition, three warehouses with ammunition, one PMM warehouse and 12 dugouts of the occupiers were damaged.



In the Kupyansk direction, an enemy attack continues in the Nevsky district. The situation is tense.



In the area of ​​Terni on the Lyman direction, the enemy's attempt to approach the positions of our troops was not successful.



In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already made five attempts to break through our defensive lines in the areas of Vyimka and Rozdolivka. One attack has been repelled, four are ongoing. The situation is under control.



In the area of ​​Klishchiivka in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's attack was repulsed, the battle near Ivanivsk continues. Loss of positions was not allowed, the situation is under control.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation remains acute - 11 clashes are currently ongoing in the districts of Zeleny Pol, Novopokrovsk, Novoselivka Pershoya, Kalinovoy and Nevelsky. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



The Russian invaders lost 400 soldiers in this direction, 134 of them irretrievably. One tank, three BBM and seven artillery systems were destroyed. Four armored fighting vehicles, two guns and a car were damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, in the districts of Paraskoviyvka and Vodyanyi, three clashes are ongoing. Our defenders are monitoring the situation. Loss of positions is not allowed.



Two enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Robotyne and Malaya Tokmachka were stopped in the Orihiv direction.



In the Dnieper direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, an enemy attack was repulsed in the Krynok area.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



The defense forces are taking all measures to disrupt the enemy's plans. Our artillery, rockets, aviation and operators of unmanned systems work in accordance with the assigned tasks.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,270 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

EMPR

