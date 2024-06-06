Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 6, 2024.

834 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,757 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 6, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

On the night of June 6, 2024, the occupiers attacked with 18 "Shahed" strike drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea) and two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the Taganrog region (Russia).



As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 17 attack drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytsky regions.



During the past day, 111 combat clashes were recorded.



According to the specified information. in the past day, in total, the enemy launched one missile and 44 air strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas (in particular, with the use of 47 anti-aircraft missiles), carried out more than three thousand attacks from various types of weapons, including 131 with the use of rocket salvo systems. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.



Russian invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of populated areas of the Kharkiv region: Bugaivka, Vovchansk from the direction of Shebekino (Russia), Okhrimivka from the direction of Korochy (Russia), Veterinarne from the direction of Belhorod (Russia). Novolyubivka, Serebryansky forest of Luhansk region also suffered Russian airstrikes; Nove, Kolodyazi, Verkhnokamyanske, Andriivka, Druzhba, Severnye, Zhelanne, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Vodyane, Staromayorske, Urozhane of the Donetsk region; Tokarivka, Dniprovske, Krynyk of the Kherson region.



Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force and the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and several other important objects, including two drones ground control stations and one russian air defense vehicle.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to more than 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded during the last day. Also, the russians lost 22 tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 48 ​​artillery systems, three anti-aircraft guns, one anti-aircraft vehicle, 41 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, 63 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment.



Since the beginning of the current day, 29 combat clashes have already taken place. The enemy carried out 570 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, 18 of them with the use of MLRS. Also, the aggressor made one missile strike with two missiles and 32 strikes with kamikaze drones.



There were no active enemy assaults in the Kharkiv direction today. At the same time, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to: 179 people, 42 of them irretrievably, and 31 units of weapons and military equipment. An armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, nine unmanned aerial vehicles, four cars and seven units of special equipment were destroyed. One tank, two artillery systems and five cars were damaged.



In the Kupyansk direction, an enemy attack continues in the area of ​​Druzhelyubivka. The situation is under control.



According to detailed information, the enemy lost 126 people killed and wounded in this direction last day. Three BBMs and a car were destroyed.



Since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked in the Siverskyi direction once, in the area of ​​Bilogorivka.



In the area of ​​Klishchiivka in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's assaults were not successful, in the area of ​​Ivanivka, the battle continues.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation has been tense since the beginning of the day. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovoy, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Four attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, six battles are still ongoing. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.



Also, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to more than 440 people. One tank, three BBMs, seven guns and mortars, and one ground drone were destroyed.



The situation is tense in the Kurakhiv direction, in the districts of Paraskoviyvka and Krasnohorivka, where two clashes are currently ongoing. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.



Since the beginning of the day, there have already been five clashes in the Vremivskyi direction in the areas of Urozhany and Novodarivka. Three attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, fighting continues in the area of ​​Urozhany.



In the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka in the Orihiv direction, the enemy's actions were not successful.



In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack in the Krynok area.



In the rest of the directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.



The defense forces are taking all measures to disrupt the enemy's plans. Our artillery, rockets, aviation and operators of unmanned systems work in accordance with the assigned tasks.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,300 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

EMPR

