Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 4, 2024.

832 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,755 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 11:00 a.m. June 4, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.



During the past day, 137 combat clashes took place. In total, the Russian invaders launched three missile strikes using eight missiles, 62 airstrikes using 56 anti-aircraft missiles, and more than 2,200 attacks from various types of weapons, including 128 using rocket salvo systems.



The defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold their positions and skillfully inflict losses on the Russian occupiers.



Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit five personnel concentration areas, four anti-aircraft vehicles, one artillery vehicle and two enemy ammunition depots.



During the last day, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 15 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 65 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, three anti-aircraft vehicles, 27 operational-tactical UAVs, 69 vehicles and 12 units of special equipment.



On the night of June 4, 2024, the enemy struck the Dnipro Region with two Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Both missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force. As a result of falling debris after a Russian missile attack, there is damage to civilian infrastructure.



In addition, around midnight, the enemy used four unmanned aerial vehicles (type to be established) in the northern direction. Two were destroyed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces in Chernihiv region, two more ceased to exist.



Since the beginning of this day, 28 combat clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out one missile strike using two missiles and one air strike using two anti-aircraft missiles, attacked 24 times with kamikaze drones, and fired at the positions of our troops and populated areas 614 times.



Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has not carried out active offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction. Ukrainian units continue to strengthen positions and defensive lines.



According to updated data, the enemy lost 174 occupiers in this direction yesterday. In addition, our soldiers destroyed one armored combat vehicle, 12 cars and two units of special equipment. Seven artillery systems, eight vehicles and two units of special equipment were damaged.



Since the beginning of the day, one enemy attack near Stepova Novoselivka has been repulsed in the Kupyansk direction. Fighting continues in the area of ​​Sinkivka. The situation is under control. Loss of positions is not allowed.



Over the past day, in the Kupyansk direction, according to updated data, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 125 people. One tank, two cars and a ground drone were destroyed. Two artillery systems and one anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy were damaged.



In the Lyman direction, the Russian invaders are trying to approach our positions near Yampol. Defense forces control the situation.



In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have been repelling enemy assaults in the Klishchiivka area. Our defenders are successfully restraining the onslaught, strengthening their positions in some directions.



In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of the enemy. By this time, the enemy had already made six attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershoya, and Ptychy. Two attacks have been repulsed, four clashes are still ongoing. The units of the Defense Forces are making maximum efforts to contain the Russian invaders and prevent them from advancing deep into our territory.



According to detailed information, over the past day, the aggressor lost 116 people dead and wounded in this direction. Two armored fighting vehicles, two EW devices and two cars were destroyed.



The situation is tense in the Kurakhiv direction. In the Krasnohorivka direction, the enemy is trying to push our units out of their positions, the battle is ongoing.



Since the beginning of the day, one enemy attack has already been repelled in the direction of Vremivsk near Staromayorsky. Another combat clash continues in the Zolotoi Niva district. The situation is under control.



In the Dnieper direction, in the area of ​​the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper, the occupiers twice tried to suppress Ukrainian units near Krynyk. Loss of our positions is not allowed.

Operational information as of 13:00 pm. June 4, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 42 combat clashes. Ukrainian soldiers harshly respond to the assault and offensive actions of the Russian invaders, destroy infantry and equipment.



The russian enemy does not stop making insidious artillery strikes from its territory along the border of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Thus, from the direction of Yelyzavetivka (Russian Federation) an attack was made on Kindrativka, from Sukhinovka (Russian Federation) on Katerynivka, from Kyrylovka (Russian Federation) on Yelinom.



Also, Russian terrorists from their territory continue to hit Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs. In particular, the enemy attacked Vilcha with two anti-aircraft guns.



Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled three attacks in the area of ​​Synkivka and Yampol in the Kupiansk direction. Two more skirmishes continue near Stepova, Novoselivka and Stelmakhivka. The situation is under control.



In the Siverskyi direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault near Bilogorivka.



Three times the invaders tried to attack in the Kramatorsk direction, near Klishchiivka and Kalynyvka.

Both attempts were unsuccessful. Another battle continues in the Andriivka area. Units of the Defense Forces control the situation.



In the Pokrovsky direction today, the intensity of enemy attacks is the highest. The total number of combat operations here since the beginning of the day has increased to 25. Fighting continues near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Progress, Kalinovo, Novopokrovsky. Our soldiers repelled 11 attacks, 14 more are ongoing. The situation is tense, but under control.



In the Kurakhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled one assault near Krasnohorivka, another battle is ongoing.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy attacked three times near Staromayorsky, Kostyantynivka, and Zolota Niva. There was no success. Loss of positions is not allowed.



In the Orihiv direction, Russian troops tried to push our units in the Robotyne area. Failed and left.



In the Dnieper direction, in the area of ​​the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper, the aggressor twice tried to storm our positions near Krynyk. Attacks repelled. The situation is under control.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,290 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil fir the last 24h.

