Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 11, 2024.

839 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,762 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 11, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Over the past 24 hours, 100 combat clashes have taken place.



In general, the enemy carried out 62 airstrikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas (in particular, using 95 anti-aircraft missiles), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 149 of them from rocket salvo systems.



Air forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 13 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, seven air defense systems, two missile forces and artillery, and the enemy's radar station.



During the last day, the total losses of the russian invaders amounted to 1,100 soldiers. Also, the enemy lost 23 tanks, 32 armored vehicles, 46 artillery systems, an airplane, 13 BpLA operational-tactical level, five anti-aircraft vehicles, one anti-aircraft missile, 58 vehicles and 21 units of special equipment.



Since the beginning of this day, 37 combat clashes have already taken place along the entire front line. The invaders carried out two missile strikes with two missiles, four air strikes with ten guided aerial bombs, used 40 kamikaze drones and carried out about 500 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are currently attacking in the direction of Vovchansk. The situation is under control. Last day, the invaders lost 79 lives, 26 of them irretrievably. A tank, three armored fighting vehicles, nine cars and six units of special equipment were destroyed. Two tanks, one BBM and three artillery systems were damaged. 22 enemy personnel shelters and one ammunition warehouse were hit.



In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repel two attacks by Russian invaders in the Berestovo region. The situation is under the control of our defenders.



In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to improve their tactical position. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Terni. One assault was repulsed there, three clashes continue. Fighting also continues in Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, and Hryhorivka districts.



In the Siversky direction, five attempts of the occupiers to advance in the Verkhnokamyanskyi and Vyimka districts were successfully repelled. Near the last settlement, one combat clash is still ongoing.



Since the beginning of the day, there have been three enemy assaults in the Kramatorsk direction. One, in the area of ​​Chasyv Yar, was repelled. Fighting continues in the districts of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.



In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. The enemy continues his attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. At this time, seven military clashes are ongoing. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



According to detailed information, in the Pokrovsky direction, yesterday the enemy lost 259 occupiers killed and wounded, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, six cars and a Su-25 subsonic attack aircraft were destroyed. Two enemy tanks and four armored combat vehicles were damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy launched assault operations twice. The attack was successfully repelled near Paraskoviivka. The battle continues in the Krasnohorivka area. Yesterday, the occupiers lost 76 people killed and wounded, four tanks, four BBMs and four cars were destroyed.



In the Gulyaipole direction, the enemy became more active in the Charivnoy area - three combat clashes are ongoing. The occupiers are repulsed harshly.



In the Orihiv direction, the Russian aggressor made four attempts to improve the tactical position in the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka and Shcherbaki.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and exhaust its combat potential.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,100 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 11, 2024

