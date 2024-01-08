Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 8, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 8, 2024.

684 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,608 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 35 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 11 missile and 69 air strikes, carried out 53 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential private and multi-apartment buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine with 8 Shahed drones. All enemy drones are destroyed.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestovka of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry of the Luhansk region; Kolodyazi, Torske, Dibrova, Druzhba, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane of the Donetsk region; Krynyky, Respublikanets, Zmiivka, Red Lighthouse of the Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 4 attacks by the occupiers east of Terni, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. So, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi, Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where 3 attacks were repelled.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled the enemy's attack west of Vervove, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces.



At the same time, our defenders continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 4 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed the guided air missile Kh-59.



Units of the missile forces hit the control post, 2 ammunition depots and 2 artillery pieces of the enemy.



https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1744261857655799969



Ukraine Front Lines

