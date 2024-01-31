Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 31, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 31, 2024.

707 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,631 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 88 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 9 missile and 99 air strikes, carried out 129 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential private and multi-apartment buildings, a school and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the night, russian occupiers struck another attack, using 20 Shahed drones. 14 russian drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



The Russian occupiers hit by airstrikes the following settlements: Leonivka in the Chernihiv Oblast; Popovka in the Sumy Oblast; Ustinivka in the Kharkiv Oblast; Novoyehorivka, Nevske, Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Kolodyazi, Klishchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske, Rivnopil in the Donetsk Oblast; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Orihiv in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kachkarivka, Red Lighthouse, Tyaginka in the Kherson Oblast.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under the artillery fire of the russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 7 attacks by the occupiers in the Terni and Yampolivka districts of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks in the Avdiivka area and another 11 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Oblast, where they repelled 16 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhya directions.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse the assaults of the occupying troops. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 15 unsuccessful assaults.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces struck the area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots, 9 artillery pieces and the enemy's radar station.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,090 Russian invaders, 10 tanks, 32 armored combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, 2 rocket salvo systems, 16 operational-tactical drones, 40 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

