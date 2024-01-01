Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 1, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 1, 2024.

677 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,601 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 55 combat clashes took place at the front.



The russian enemy launched 13 missile and 127 air strikes, launched 181 salvo rocket attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential private and multi-apartment buildings, other civil and industrial infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Last day, the Russian aggressors carried out another air attack on Ukraine, using 96 shahed drones. Air defense forces and assets destroyed 66 of these attack drones.



Already from the beginning of the day on January 1, the invaders launched another airstrike, using 26 "shaheeds". Our defenders destroyed 21 enemy drones.



The following areas were hit by the russian airstrikes yesterday: Ivanivka, Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry, Luhansk region; Hryhorivka, Riznikivka, Zvanivka, Spirnye, Severnye, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Kachkarivka, Red Lighthouse, Zmiivka, Virivka of the Kherson region.



About 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Lyman direction, the occupiers carried out assaults in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers stood in the way of 10 Muscovite attacks near Bohdanivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround the city of Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.

During the last day of last year, our soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepovoy and Avdiyivka and another 14 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, our defenders continue to hold back the invaders in the Novomykhailivka district of Donetsk region, where 4 attacks were repelled.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 1 enemy attack near Urozhany, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers suppressed 5 Russian attacks near Robotyny and south of Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are continuing measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy, despite significant losses, does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Last day, the aggressor made 13 unsuccessful assaults here.

At the same time, the Ukrainian troops with their active actions continue to inflict losses on the occupiers in terms of manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the Ukrainian aviation struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces hit 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition depots and 1 Russian command post.



Estimated losses of the enemy of the past day are: 780 occupants, 6 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems, 2 air defense vehicles, 66 BpLA operational-tactical level, 38 vehicles and 9 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower -780 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Ukraine Front Lines

