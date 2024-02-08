Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 8, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 8, 2024.

715 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,639 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and airstrikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 92 combat clashes took place. In total, the russian occupiers launched 51 missile and 80 air strikes, carried out 89 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, among whom are children. High-rise and private buildings were destroyed and damaged, as well as other civil infrastructure in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.



During the last night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 17 Shahed drones. 11 drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



The following settlements came under russian airstrikes: Yablunivka of the Sumy region; Tabaivka of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Gornostaivka, Zmiivka, Tyaginka of the Kherson region.



More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 3 attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Lymansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Terna, Torske in the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repulsed 8 attacks by the occupiers near Ivanovskyi and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka districts and another 13 attacks near Nevelskyi and Pervomaiskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where 22 attacks were repelled.



The russian enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assault actions.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.



Units of missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 warehouses of enemy ammunition.

russia's losses in manpower - 910 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) February 8, 2024

UKFL

