Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 7, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 7, 2024.

714 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,638 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and airstrikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 92 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 4 missile and 27 air strikes, carried out 88 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 15 shahed drones. 12 shahed drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means.



The following settlements came under the russian airstrikes: Yablunivka in the Sumy region; Veterinary, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Pishchane, Kislivka in the Kharkiv region; Oleksandropil, Vugledar, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks by the occupiers in the districts of Biloghorivka of the Luhansk region, and Terni, Hryhorivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks by occupiers in the areas of settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 8 attacks near Pervomaiskyi, Nevelskyi of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where 20 attacks were repelled.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack south of the Golden Niva of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks in the Robotyne area and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold their positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assault actions.



At the same time, our soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 13 personnel concentration areas and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. One Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Units of the missile forces struck 2 control points, 2 personnel concentration areas, 2 ammunition depots, and 3 enemy artillery pieces.

Russia’s losses in manpower -890 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

