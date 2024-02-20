Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 20, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 20, 2024.

727 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,651 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 81 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 7 rocket and 87 air strikes, carried out 137 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



russian airstrikes were carried out in the following Ukrainian settlements: Baranivka of the Chernihiv region; Bobylivka of the Sumy region; Stary Saltiv, Chorne, Vilkhuvatka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, Sinkivka of the Kharkiv region, Orihiv of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Sinkivka area of the Kharkiv region. He carried out airstrikes on populated areas of the Kharkiv region, such as Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kupyansk.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked our units 6 times in the Terni district of the Donetsk region and Belogorivka of the Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks by the occupiers in the Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. New York of the Donetsk region suffered an enemy airstrike.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiyivka direction, our defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks near Lastochkino, Severny, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiivka, Pobyda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where 21 attacks by the occupiers were repulsed.



In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy once tried to carry out an offensive in the area of the village of Staromayorske of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks by invaders near Malynyvka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers will continue to hold positions and repulse the assaults of the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy made 5 unsuccessful assaults.



At the same time, our soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 10 personnel concentration areas, 1 control post and 10 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 23 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type.



Units of the missile forces struck 1 control post, 4 ammunition depots, and 5 artillery pieces of the enemy.

russia’s losses in manpower - 1,230 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) February 20, 2024

UKFL

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: