Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 1, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 1, 2024.

708 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,632 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 66 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 94 air strikes, launched 97 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential private and multi-apartment buildings, an educational institution, and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last night the russian occupiers struck another blow, using 4 Shahed drones. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 2 russian drones.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Ulytsia, Seredyna Buda of the Sumy Oblast; Velikiy Burlyk, Kolodyazne, Kislivka, Sinkivka of the Kharkiv Oblast; Nadiya, Serebryansk forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Chasiv Yar, New York, Ocheretyne, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk Oblast; Biloghirya, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Krynyk, Berislav, Novoberislav, Sablyukivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Chervyn Mayak, Shlyakhove of the Kherson Oblast.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 9 enemy attacks in the Terni, Yampolivka, and Torsky districts of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. So, during the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and 7 more attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where 10 attacks were repelled.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack of the occupiers south of the Golden Niva of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Zaporizhzhia area, the Defense Forces repulsed 8 enemy attacks north of Priyutny, west of Verbove and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Thus, during the past day, the enemy made three attempts at assault. None was successful.



Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Units of the missile forces struck 5 artillery units, 1 ammunition warehouse, and 4 enemy air defense units.



https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1752962610138329383

UKFL

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: