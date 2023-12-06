Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 6, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 6, 2023.

651 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,576 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 97 combat clashes took place on the front lines.



In total, the enemy launched 4 rocket and 104 air strikes, fired 101 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 50 shahed drones. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 41 drones.



The Russian occupiers hit the following Ukrainian settlements by airstrikes: Kostobobriv of the Chernihiv region; Novodmytrivka of the Sumy Region; Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Spirne, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Urozhane of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Tyaginka, Krynky, and Lviv of the Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions also came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Kharkiv region, and Novoselivskyi, Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryansk forestry, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Terniv, Disputed, Vesely, Rozdolivka, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, northeast of Berdychiv, Avdiyivka, Severnoy, and Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 18 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area south of Zolota Niva, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense forces repulsed all attacks of the enemy, who tried to restore the lost position in the areas west of Vervovoy Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 on control points and 3 on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, the Russian Su-24M bomber was destroyed by the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine.



Units of the missile forces damaged 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 command post, 1 ammunition warehouse, 2 EW stations and 11 enemy artillery pieces.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day totaled: 1,270 occupiers, 13 tanks, 40 armored fighting vehicles, 37 artillery systems, 6 anti-aircraft guns, 51 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 49 vehicles, 5 units of special equipment and one aircraft.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,270 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

