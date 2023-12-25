Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 25, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 25, 2023.

670 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,594 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, attacks not only the military, but also many civilian objects of our state with rocket launchers.



During the past 24 hours, 66 combat clashes took place. In total, Russian terrorists launched 2 rocket and 61 air strikes, fired 45 rocket salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and at populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last day, in particular on Christmas Eve, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 31 shahed. Forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 29 attack UAVs.



During the day, the following Ukrainian areas were hit by the russian airstrikes: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kislivka in the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka and Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Yampolivka, Torske, New York, Ocheretyne, Tonenke, Avdiyivka, Maksimilianivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Zolota Niva and Staromayorske of the Donetsk region.



About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround the city of Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Defense forces repelled 14 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, as well as 17 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi, Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region - here our defenders repelled 5 Russian attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repulsed the Russian attack southwest of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Robotyne and south of Gulyaipole in the Zaporizhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" military base in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the Russians made 23 unsuccessful assaults here, received a decent repulse and retreated.



The defense forces of Ukraine, with their active actions, continue to cause losses in manpower and equipment to the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russians, one ammunition depot and an anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.



Forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 2 fighter-bombers - Su-34 and Su-30.

Units of the missile forces hit 2 artillery pieces and the command post of the Russian invaders.

Estimated losses of the Russian army over the past day are: 760 occupants, 19 tanks, 31 armored fighting vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 2 air defense vehicles, 2 airplanes, 32 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 2 cruise missiles, 53 cars and 5 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 760 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

