Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 14, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 14, 2023.

6589 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,585 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

the Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 120 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 17 missile and 36 air strikes, launched 74 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Yesterday, the Russian occupiers launched an air and missile attack on Ukraine. As a result of combat operations, 31 out of 32 shahed drones type were destroyed by air defense forces and means. The consequences of the missile strike are being clarified.



Also, that night the enemy attacked Ukraine with 10 russian shahed drones. All drones were destroyed.



Kostyantynivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by airstrikes of the Russian occupiers.



More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia military strategic group in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area and 2 more attacks east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 2 enemy attacks in the Serebryansk forestry area of the Luhansk region and east of Terniy in the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks near Ivanivskyi, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenched on the achieved frontiers.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The defense forces successfully repelled 29 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyivka and another 28 attacks south of Severnoy, Pervomaiskyi, and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka districts of the Donetsk region. Here, our defenders repelled 19 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 6 enemy attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbovoy, Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, whom the Russian occupation authorities put in positions in the temporarily occupied Makiivka, in the Donetsk region, were allowed by their curators from Moscow to seize and re-register real estate, the owners of which left for the territory under the control of Ukraine, or were detained by the Russian occupiers on charges of with the assistance of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



It is known that last year - 2022, 18 occupiers who work in the Ministry of Interior received such housing.



At the same time, the occupying so-called "authority" allocated 2 administrative buildings for the accommodation of Russian units temporarily stationed in Makiivka. Also, 7 industrial territories have been allocated for the placement of equipment and personnel of the Russian invaders.



In the temporarily occupied Horlivka, Yenakiyiv, Khartsyzk, Makiivka, and Donetsk, the occupiers intensified the measures of the counter-intelligence and administrative police regimes. In these cities in December, employees of the occupation so-called "police" conduct raids to check the documents of local residents. At the checkpoints, all Ukrainian-style documents are seized for, so to speak, "checked" for authenticity, and their owners are immediately sent to occupation police departments for questioning and identification procedures.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck and strikes on 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces hit the command post, 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as the enemy's ammunition depot.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day totaled: 1,300 occupiers, 10 tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 33 operational-tactical UAVs, 10 missiles, 13 vehicles and 9 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,300 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

