Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 1, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 1, 2023.

646 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,571 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, use terror tactics, launch missile and air strikes, and carry out shelling from reactive systems of salvo fire not only on military, but also on civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 82 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 71 air strikes, carried out 80 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Yesterday, the russian occupiers launched another air strike, using 19 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed drones. 15 drones have been destroyed. Today, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine with two KH-59 guided missiles and 12 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile and 8 drones.



The Russian occupiers also hit by airstrikes the following Ukrainian settlements: Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region; Toretsk, Novomykhailivka, Avdiivka of the Donetsk region; Tyaginka, Krynyk in the Kherson region.



More than 130 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted assault operations near Synkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast and Torsky of Donetsk Oblast, where defense forces repelled 6 attacks.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted assault operations near Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 24 attacks. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive actions near Stepovoy, Novokalynovoy, Avdiyivka, Tonenkoy, Severnoy, and Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. Here, our defenders repelled 10 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 11 times to restore the lost position near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. Also, our soldiers repelled 4 attacks by the occupiers to the west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 more - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.



The units of the missile forces hit 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 6 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 2 ammunition depots, 1 radar station and 2 radio electronic warfare stations of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,280 occupiers, 13 tanks, 32 armored combat vehicles, 22 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 2 air defense vehicles, 22 operational-tactical UAVs, 38 vehicles and 13 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower -1,280 (!) soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

