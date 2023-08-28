Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 28, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 28, 2023.

551 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,478 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, the enemy launched another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense destroyed 4 cruise missiles.



In total, last day the enemy launched 11 missile and 48 air strikes, fired 54 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, schools and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



34 combat clashes took place during the day.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Volfyny, Sumy Region, and Okip, Kharkiv Region. He carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 30 settlements, in particular, Khrinivka, Klyusy, Liskivshchyna, Gremyach, Kamin of the Chernihiv region; Khodyne, Kostyantynivka, Turya, Novodmytrivka, Grabovske, Velika Pisarivka of the Sumy region and Veterinarne, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Budarky, Kolodyazne of the Kharkiv region.



In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Nadia and Tverdokhlibovo, Luhansk region. The settlements of Kamianka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Berestov of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoyehorivka area of the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements, including Karmazynivka, Nevske, Chervopopivka, Kreminna, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, and Torske, Dibrova, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Minkivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Mykolaivka, Klishchiivka, and Kurdyumivka of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

Avdiivka direction: More than 10 settlements, including Ocheretyne, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire in the Avdiivka area.



In the Marinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Gostre, Maryinka, Katerynivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the districts of Zolota Niva and Staromayorskyi, Donetsk region. Such settlements as Bogoyavlenka, Shakhtarske, Vremivka, Staromayorske, Rivnopil of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyny, and Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 25 settlements, including Malynivka, Charivne, Shcherbaki, Stepove, and Lukyanivske of the Zaporizhia region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in Mykolaivka, Mykilskoye and Antonivka districts of the Kherson region. More than 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery fire, including Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Lviv, Molodizhne, Dniprovsk and Berehove of the Kherson region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 10 strikes on personnel concentration areas and 1 strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



Units of missile troops and artillery were struck during the past day 1 ammunition warehouse, 2 electronic warfare stations and 4 artillery pieces at the enemy's firing positions.

russia's losses in manpower - 490 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) August 28, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

