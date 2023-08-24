Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 24, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 24, 2023.

547 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,474 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions.



In the direction of Novodanilivka and Novoprokopivka, they were successful, they are entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



Tonight, the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 10 rocket and 57 air strikes, fired 70 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, the occupiers once again attacked the territory of Ukraine, using the "Shahed-136/131" UAV. Our anti-aircraft defense destroyed 12 enemy attack drones.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, port infrastructure, schools and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the day, 23 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Romniv, Kostyantynivka, Sumy region, and Dovzhyk, Chugunivka, Kharkiv region. He carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements, in particular, Bleshnya, Chernihiv region; Volfine, Kindrativka, Veselovka of the Sumy region and Ohirtseve, Gatyshche, Krasny Yar of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyan direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoyehorivka area of Luhansk region. He carried out airstrikes in the Shiykivkm districts of the Kharkiv region and Tverdokhlibovoy of the Luhansk region. The settlements of Dvorichna, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

More than 30 settlements, including Nevske, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, and Vyimka, Zvanivka, Rozdolivka, and Fedorivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire in the Lymansky direction.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Vesely area of the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Spirny, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Belaya Hora of the Donetsk region. More than 25 settlements, including Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Stupochki, Bila Gora, Diliivka, Kurdyumivka of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Avdiivka area. More than 15 settlements, including Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Solovyove, Stepove, Orlivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka regions of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka area of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Krasnohirvka, Maryinka, Oleksandropil, Kurakhove, Antonivka, Elizavetivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Blagodatny area of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Vugledar, Shakhtarske, Vremivka, Blagodatne, Urozhayne, and Novopil of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Mala Tokmakchka, Zaporizhia region. He carried out airstrikes in the districts of Orikhov, Novodanilivka, and Robotiny of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements were affected by the enemy's artillery shelling, among them Yegorivka, Chervona Krynytsia, Orihiv, Novodanilivka, Robotyne, Ilchenkove of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Lviv, Kherson of the Kherson region and Izmail of the Odesa region. Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Respublikanets, Burgunka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson were affected by enemy artillery fire.



The russian invaders continue to seize and use the civil infrastructure of temporarily occupied Ukrainian settlements, in particular for the treatment of their wounded terrorists. In particular, in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian invaders set up the territory of a sanatorium as a field hospital, where about 100 wounded occupiers are being treated.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 2 strikes on control points, 9 strikes on personnel concentration areas, and 4 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 2 control points, 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment.

