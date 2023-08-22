Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 22, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 22, 2023.

545 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,472 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, the enemy launched 2 rocket and 43 air strikes, launched 45 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



About 30 combat clashes took place during the past day.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 20 settlements, in particular, Klyusy, Bleshnya, Karpovichi of the Chernihiv region; Sydorivka, Volfine, Krasnopillya, Grabovske, Popivka of the Sumy region and Chervona Zorya, Veterinarne, Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha of the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Kislivka, Berestov of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar fire.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Tverdokhlibovo, Torsky, Bilogorivka, and Serebryansky forestry of the Luhansk region. About 15 settlements, including Karmazynivka, Nevske, Kreminna, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, and Rozdolivka, Spirne of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the Vesely, Pryvilly and Kurdyumivka districts of the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Pryvillia, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, were damaged by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Oleksandropil, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomayske, Nevelske, Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka regions of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka. The settlements of Zhelanne Druge, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobyeda, Elizavetivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region. Vugledar, Prechistivka, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Blagodatne, and Urozhayne of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 30 settlements, including Gulyaipilske, Charivne, Yehorivka, Stepove, Lobkovo, Pyatikhatky of the Zaporizhia region, were affected by the enemy's artillery shelling.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Tomariny, Dach, and Zimivnyk of the Kherson region. More than 25 settlements were affected by enemy artillery fire, including Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Mykilske, Kherson, Kizomys, Sofiivka of the Kherson region and Ochakiv, Solonchaky of the Mykolaiv region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 6 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



During the past day, units of missile troops and artillery struck 4 control points, 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 3 artillery means at the enemy's firing positions.

russia's losses in manpower - 410 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

