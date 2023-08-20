Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 20, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 20, 2023.

543 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,470 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 5 missile and 61 air strikes, fired 67 rocket salvo missiles at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the past day, 32 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Stepny, Kostyantynivka, Sumy region. The enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 20 settlements, in particular, Karpovychi, Bleshnya, Senkivka of the Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Kostyantynivka, Myropilske, Popivka, Seredyna Buda of the Sumy region and Vilcha, Zybyne, Karaichne, Loshakovo, Gatyshche, Okhrimivka of the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Kislivka and Kotlyarivka districts of the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kislivka, and Berestov in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lymansky direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilogorivka, Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Vesely, Slovyansk of Donetsk Oblast. About 15 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Zvanivka, Fedorivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas north of Bohdanivka, north and south of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the districts of Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka, and North Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Novomarkove, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar, Bila Gora, and Bohdanivka of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiiv direction, the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Severne, Karlivka, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Gostre, Pobyeda, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the Urozhany area. Conducted an air strike in the area of Urozhany. Vodyane, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Blagodatne, Staromayorske, and Urozhayne of the Donetsk region were subjected to artillery fire.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Egorivka, and Robotina of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery shelling, including Novodarivka, Poltavka, Malynyvka, Gulyaipole, Stepove, Novodanilivka, Kamianske, Plavni of the Zaporizhia region and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region.



In the Kherson direction, more than 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, among them Tokarivka, Dudchany, Berislav, Mykolaivka, Dniprovske, Zorivka, Kizomys of the Kherson region and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy and 1 - on an anti-aircraft missile complex.



Over the past 24 hours, units of missile forces and artillery have hit 6 artillery pieces in firing positions, 3 control points and 3 enemy air defenses.

russia's losses in manpower - 460 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) August 20, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines