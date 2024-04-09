Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 9, 2024.

776 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,700 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 56 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 4 missile and 97 air strikes.



92 attacks from rocket systems of salvo fire on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the night, russian terrorists attacked Ukraine again, using 20 attack drones of "Shahed" type. All attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, airstrikes by the russian occupiers hit the settlements of Bilopylla of the Sumy region and the city of Sumy; Petropavlivka, Nesterne, Lyptsi, Ternova, Maly Burluk of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivanivske, Rozdolivka, Kostyantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretine, Netaylove, Semenivka, Memryk, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Oleksandropil, Vodyane, Urozhane, Paraskoviivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



About 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The russian enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 1 enemy attack in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlement in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Stupochki of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 attacks in the area of Berdychi, Umanske, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the Russian occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 26 times to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Orikhiv direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times in the area of the village of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region and north-west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhya region.



In the Kherson area, the Russian occupiers are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Over the past day, the occupiers have carried out 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in this direction.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 4 anti-aircraft missile complexes and 7 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.



Units of missile troops damaged 1 anti-aircraft defense system, 2 EW stations and 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 850 Russian invaders, 23 tanks, 45 armored combat vehicles, 30 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft defenses, 37 operational-tactical drones, one missile, 71 vehicles and a unit of special equipment.



russia's losses in manpower - 850 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 9, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: