Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 8, 2024.

775 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,699 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 76 combat clashes took place.



In total, the Russian occupiers launched 7 missile and 104 air strikes, carried out 108 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



On the night of April 8, 2024, Russian terrorists struck with an Kh-59 guided air missile and 24 attack drones of Shahed type.



As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a Kh-59 guided air missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region and 17 attack drones in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions.



During the past day, Russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in the following settlements: Gremyach of the Chernihiv region; Kharkiv and Berestov of the Kharkiv region; Chasiv Yar, Diliivka, New York, Novobakhmutivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretine, Yasnobrodivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Orykhiv, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 2 attacks by Russian occupiers in the Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 31 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Vyimka, Fedorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bogdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netaylovye settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka settlements, where the Russian invaders, with the support of aviation, tried 22 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 5 times in the Staromayorsky areas of the Donetsk region; Robotino, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson region, russian invaders are trying to knock out Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the enemy launched 8 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck the command post, 5 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 1 communication tower and 13 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces damaged 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 1 UAV control point, 1 artillery system, 3 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 890 Russian invaders, 13 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 3 rocket salvo systems, 2 air defense systems, 40 operational-tactical drones, one missile, 39 vehicles and 3 units of special techniques.



russia's losses in manpower - 890 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 8, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: