Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 10, 2024.

777 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,701 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 83 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy carried out 11 missile and 108 air strikes, 149 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 17 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. 14 of these attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, the following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Kharkiv, Potykhonov, Chaykivka, Hlyboke, Ivanivka, Borova of the Kharkiv region ; Novoselivske, Tverdohlibove of the Luhansk region; Yampolivka, Torske, Verkhnyokamianske, Chasiv Yar, Spirnye, Kostyantynivka, Bila Gora, Druzhba, Kalinovka, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Netaylove, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Elizavetivka, Antonivka, Kostyantynivka, Urozayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Kislivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Andriivka, Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 29 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnyokamianske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novy, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Berdychi and Umanske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane and Urozhaine, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 28 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the districts of Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region, and Robotyny of the Zaporozhye.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, he carried out an unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.



Units of missile troops damaged 1 area of concentration of personnel and 3 means of anti-aircraft defense of the occupiers.

russia's losses in manpower - 830 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 10, 2024

