Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for April 1, 2024.

768 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,692 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 53 combat clashes took place.



In total, the russian occupiers launched 22 missile and 79 air strikes, launched 97 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, Russian terrorists attacked Ukraine again, using 3 Shahed drones. Anti-aircraft defense of Ukraine destroyed 2 attack drones.



During the past day, the following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the Russian occupiers airstrikes: Oleksandrivka, Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Kharkiv, Borschova, Vovchansk, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka, Cherneshchyna, Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Terny, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Rozdolivka, Umanske, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobyeda, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Hulyaipole, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the Russian invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 attacks in the areas of populated areas: Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiyivka direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 13 attacks in the areas of settlements: Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Nevelske of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the Russian invaders in the areas of populated areas: Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and eastern Vodyanyi of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 22 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, the Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the districts of Staromayorskyi, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson area, the Russian occupiers are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in this direction twice.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces damaged 3 drone control points, an air defense device, 1 radio electronic warfare station and 1 artillery device of the Russian invaders.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 710 Russian invaders, 20 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, an air defense device, 26 operational-tactical drones, 9 missiles, 35 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

