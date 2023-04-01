Russia – Ukraine war updates as of April 1, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., April 1, 2023.

402 day of the russian large-scale invasion has begun.

During the past day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 16 air strikes, carried out 39 attacks from rocket salvo systems.



On March 31, the Russian Federation launched another missile strike against civilian targets, using ballistic missiles.



russian occupiers launch attack with 6 drones of the Shahed-136 type. However, all of them were destroyed by our defenders.



The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains quite high.



The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdyivka and Maryinka directions. During the past day, thanks to the organized and coordinated actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as the personal courage of each defender, 70 russian attacks were repelled in the indicated directions. The most intense fighting continues for the settlements of Bilogorivka, Bakhmut, Avdyivka and Maryinka.



On the Volyn, Poliske, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The top political leadership of the Republic of Belarus continues to support russian aggression, provides the enemy with airspace and its territory. Territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are being trained on Belarusian training grounds. At the same time, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. The enemy will continue to maintain a military presence in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions.



During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Baranivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Katerynivka, Sosnivka, Starykove, Volfine, Kindrativka, Novomykolaivka, Myropyllya, Popivka, and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region, as well as Veterinarne, Hoptivka, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Neskuchne, Bochkove, and Budarki settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast.



On the Krupyansk direction, the settlements near the battle line were attacked by enemy fire: Kamianka, Figolivka, Masyutivka, Sinkivka, Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Oblast.



On the Lyman direction, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Makyivka, Kreminna, Chervopopivka, Dibrova, Bilogorivka and in the area of Serebryansk forestry. Nevske, Chervonopivka, Dibrova, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast, as well as Spirne - Donetsk, were subjected to artillery fire.



On the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop storming the city of Bakhmut, trying to take it under complete control. During the past day, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka and Ivanovske settlements. Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkovka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Ozaryanivka and Mayorsk of the Donetsk Oblast were affected by enemy shelling.



On the Avdiyivka and Marinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Avdyivka, Pervomaiske and Maryinka of the Donetsk Oblast, without success. Last day, in the Maryinka area alone, the servicemen of the Defense Forces repelled about 20 enemy attacks. At the same time, the enemy shelled the settlements of Stepove, Tonenke, Severne, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka.



On the Shakhtarsky direction, during the past day, the enemy actively used UAVs to adjust artillery fire, shelled the settlements of Vodyane, Vugledar, Velyka Novosilka, Krasnohorivka, and Novosilka of the Donetsk Oblast.



On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations, improving defensive lines and positions. He carried out shelling of populated areas. Among them are Vremivka, Novosilka, Donetsk oblast; Olhivske, Gulyaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Mali Shcherbaki, Stepnohirsk of the Zaporizhia Oblast, as well as Kherson.



After effective fire damage in the areas where the enemy's manpower and equipment were concentrated, the occupiers strengthened the counter-reconnaissance regime in the Troitsky district of the Luhansk Oblast. Local residents are being checked, mobile communications have been turned off in some localities.



Cases of invaders using civilian infrastructure and private property for their own purposes continue to be recorded. In particular, in certain settlements of the Shchastin district of the Luhansk region, people were evicted from their own homes to house servicemen of the Russian occupation forces.



Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 10 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated. Units of missile troops and artillery struck 9 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, an artillery unit at a firing position, as well as a radio electronic warfare station.



In total, last day our defenders eliminated 630 Russian invaders, destroyed 1 tank, 4 armored combat vehicles, 8 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, one anti-aircraft vehicle, 7 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment.

Last, but not the least, during the last day russia's losses in manpower was the following:

russia's losses in manpower - 630 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Photo credit: The General Staff of Ukraine

