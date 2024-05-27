Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 27, 2024.

824 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,746 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:00 a.m. May 27, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 120 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched four missile strikes against the positions of our troops and populated areas using 17 missiles, 61 airstrikes (in particular, using 98 anti-aircraft missiles), more than 3,400 attacks from various types of weapons, including 102 using rocket salvo systems. The enemy also used more than a thousand kamikaze drones and other attack UAVs.



Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the enemy's command post, 17 personnel concentration areas and another important object of the occupiers.



The total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to about 1150 people. Also, the enemy lost nine tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, one anti-aircraft vehicle, 42 BpLA operational-tactical level, 12 missiles, 55 vehicles and seven units of special equipment.



Since the beginning of this day, 29 combat clashes have taken place. The invaders carried out 706 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 24 with the use of anti-tank missiles. The enemy launched three air strikes using seven guided air bombs. Another 51 times, the occupiers attacked with kamikaze drones.



In the Kharkiv direction, our soldiers today repelled the attack of the aggressor in the direction of Liptsi. Ukrainian units implement measures to improve defense lines, and are successful in some areas.



During yesterday's day, the enemy lost 191 occupiers in this direction, among which 63 people are irreversible losses. In addition, our soldiers destroyed two tanks, two artillery systems, nine unmanned aerial vehicles and 11 vehicles and seven units of special equipment. 24 enemy dugouts were also damaged.



Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to improve the tactical position four times in the Kupyansk direction. A tense situation in the Petropavlivka area. Attacks were repulsed in the areas of settlements of Stepova, Novoselivka and Nevsky. The battle continues in the Grekivka area. The situation is under control.



Over the past day in the Kupyansk direction, according to updated data, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 114 people, of which 42 were irreparable. One anti-aircraft installation, one MT-LB and two ammunition depots were destroyed. Another enemy artillery system was damaged.



In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five assaults by the invaders. Three attacks stopped. Fighting continues in the Spirny and Vyimka districts. The situation is tense.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the area of Klishchiivka.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the advance of the enemy. Fighting continues near the settlements of Sokil, Umanske and Nevelske. The attack was repulsed in the Novolexandrivka area.



Over the past day, the enemy lost 263 people killed and wounded in this direction. The occupiers' tank, six armored fighting vehicles, two cars and two mortars were destroyed. In addition, one tank, an armored personnel carrier and three cars were damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, four combat clashes are ongoing in Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka districts. The situation is dynamic and remains under the control of the Defense Forces.



Today, a defensive battle is being fought in the Vremivskyi direction near Staromayorskyi. The situation is under control.



There were no enemy assaults in the Orihiv direction. At the same time, the aggressor exerts intense fire influence on the positions of our troops in order to dislodge the personnel from the front edge of the defense.



In the Dnieper direction, namely on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River, two enemy attacks were repulsed near the village of Krynki. Loss of positions is not allowed.

Operational information as of 13:00 p.m. May 27, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The largest number of combat clashes today is taking place in the Pokrovsky direction. The defense forces are restraining the onslaught of the Russian invaders and are conducting active measures in some areas.



In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor continues to direct assaults towards the settlement of Liptsi. There are also battles in the Vovchansk region. In total, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out five attacks here. Slobozhanske and Vovchansk were hit by airstrikes of the invaders. The situation is under the control of our troops.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the number of enemy attacks since the beginning of the day has increased to eight. Fighting is taking place in the Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovogo, Sokol, Umanskogo, Novoselivka Pershoya districts, as well as near Netailovogo. The situation is tense.



In the Vremivsk direction, the Russian occupiers made another assault attempt, the second in a day, near the village of Staromayorske. They received fire damage and left.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



Our soldiers give the Russian occupiers a decent rebuff, keep the enemy under fire control and do everything possible to thwart his invasion plans.

Operational information as of 19:00 p.m. May 27, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian troops continue to conduct a defensive operation. The total number of enemy attacks along the entire length of the front since the beginning of the day approached 80. The Pokrovsky direction remains the zone of the most intense combat operations.



There were 10 combat clashes in the Kharkiv direction, while some of the battles have been going on for a long time. Russian invaders carry out airstrikes in the north of Kharkiv region using guided air bombs. At the moment, the enemy has already struck at least 25 KABs. In particular, he used two such aerial bombs on Kharkiv itself.



Ukrainian troops take a heavy toll from the Russians for their attempts to advance in the Kharkiv direction. The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the day in manpower are already 137 people killed and wounded and 18 units of weapons and military equipment. One tank of the occupiers, four units of cars and special equipment were destroyed. Two armored fighting vehicles, two cars, four artillery systems were damaged.



In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops tried nine times to break through our defensive lines. And they also suffered significant losses - about a dozen occupiers were killed, fifty were wounded. Among the destroyed weaponry of the invaders is a modern electronic warfare station "Serp-VS5". Two Russian guns were damaged.



In the Siversky direction, the number of Russian assaults increased to six, and in Kramatorsk - to eight. The enemy continues to increase pressure on Chasiv Yar and its surroundings.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our soldiers have repelled 21 attacks by the invaders since the beginning of the day. It is not easy for the Ukrainian defenders, but the situation is under control.



In the Vremivsk direction, the Russian invaders do not stop trying to attack, using aircraft and anti-aircraft missiles. Nine enemy assaults were repulsed near the settlements of Staromayorske and Urozhaine. The enemy also struck these same villages from the air.



In the Dnieper direction, there have already been five combat clashes on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River.



In the rest of the directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.



Our grouping of troops has defined and proven tasks for strengthening the stability of the defense. Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy and inflict maximum losses on him.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,150 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,150 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

