Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 13, 2024.

810 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,734 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 3:00 p.m. May 13, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.



Along the entire front line, the enemy continues to carry out missile and air strikes, fires from rocket salvo systems at the positions of our troops.



In the Kharkiv direction, the russian enemy does not stop offensive actions, as of 2 p.m., it has carried out 11 attacks, currently 2 combat clashes are ongoing. The russian occupiers do not stop trying to dislodge units of the Defense Forces from their positions.

Russian forces had partial success in the Lukyantsi area. Enemy advance halted.



At the same time, the Defense Forces are carrying out counterattack actions.



The russian enemy carried out 8 airstrikes in the areas of Uda, Vovchansk, Liptsi, Grafske and Vesele settlements of the Kharkiv region.



To strengthen the troops, the reserves created in advance were moved to the Kharkiv direction.

Depending on the development of the situation, the expansion of the grouping will continue. The troops are provided with the necessary number of weapons.



Since the beginning of the day, the loss of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction is 97 people, the loss of weapons and military equipment - 8 units.



In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repel attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestov of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Andriivka of the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position. 19 combat clashes took place in the districts of Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestovka, Stelmakhivka, Novoihorivka, Makiiivka.



One combat clash took place in the Lyman direction.



In the Seversky direction, 12 combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka.



In Kramatorsk direction, 27 combat clashes took place in the areas of Hryhorivka, Novy, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of Druzhba and Severnye settlements.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Toretsk direction.



There were 24 combat clashes in the Pokrovsky direction.



In the Kurakhiv direction, 5 combat clashes took place in Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka districts. 1 airstrike was carried out in the Novomykhailivka area.



In the Vremivsk direction, our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Vodyane, Urozhaine, Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Gulyaipil direction.



In the Orihiv direction, 8 combat clashes took place in the Staromayorskoho area, one is ongoing in the Robotyne area. It carried out an air strike in the Robotyne area.



In the Dnieper direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. There were 2 combat clashes in the Krynka area, 1 is ongoing.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.



In the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,740 bastards on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) May 13, 2024

In the Kharkiv direction, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing.



Combat operations are underway in the directions Pylna - Lukyantsi, Pylna - Hlyboke, Pylna - Oliynikove, Murom - Bugruvatka.

In addition, the russian occupiers are conducting assault operations in the directions of Strilecha - Hlyboke, Oliynikove - Hlyboke, Olynikove - Lukyantsi, Murom - Staritsa, Pletenivka - Tyche.



During the day, the enemy carried out 22 assaults in these directions, 14 of them are still ongoing.



Fighting is going on for the border town of Vovchansk. The russian enemy used significant forces to attack the city in the composition of up to 5 battalions and does not count with its own losses. The Russian invaders lost more than 100 occupiers in one day only by being killed in this direction.



At present, the russian troops have tactical success.



Measures are planned for the destruction of the enemy, which has wedged itself into our defense.



Ukrainian defenders conduct defensive actions, inflict fire damage on the enemy, widely use unmanned systems for the purpose of conducting reconnaissance and performing pinpoint strikes to achieve maximum losses.

Reserves are being deployed to stabilize the situation. In the course of determining the tasks of the troops, one of the main priorities is the preservation of the lives of our soldiers.

