Russia plans to produce almost 3 million artillery shells within a year, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine assumes.

Last year, Russia produced about 2 million rounds of 122 mm and 152 mm ammunition, and this year they want to reach 2.7 million," Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said.

Skibitskiy added that the announced volumes require modernization of production, and sanctions play an important role in countering this.

"We ask our partners that the sanctions should be aimed at machine tools, materials used to produce electronic chips, microcircuits, etc. So it's a very wide range, and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and our entire intelligence community are working in this direction. This applies to everything related to weapons production. And I'm not talking about the number of enterprises that Russia has involved in production," Skibitsky said.

