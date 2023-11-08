Russia is to launch a third offensive “wave” on Avdiivka. The last one

Russian forces may launch a third "wave" of their offensive on Avdiivka. They started artillery preparations on November 5, 2023. However, they did not launch an offensive with the support of serious technical means. But this may be the last "wave".

Roman Svitan, a military expert, pilot-instructor, colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in reserve, assesses Russian forces for the offensive on Avdiivka. He told Channel 24 that the weather conditions in that area of the front do not allow the occupiers to move forward or even carry out artillery strikes.

They created a foothold

That is why this "wave" has stopped for now, but it has not gone away. In the near future, as soon as the weather permits, the Russians will continue their artillery cannonade. And then they will try to conduct offensive actions with the help of equipment and manpower.

They have established a foothold north of the Coke and Chemical Plant and south of Avdiivka in the area of Opytne. Now they are preparing to conduct repeated artillery training there, and then they will start moving, the military expert noted.

However, Ukrainian forces have sufficient forces and means to stop this movement and eliminate the invaders, as in the first and second "waves" of the offensive on Avdiivka.

"This may be the last "wave" before the start of the fall rains. After that, it will be impossible to travel on the roads. And attacking in small groups does not bring much benefit to the Russians," Roman Svitan emphasized.

The situation near Avdiivka: important

The American Institute for the Study of War noted that Russia is preparing for the third series of powerful assaults on Avdiivka. Currently, the intensity of the occupiers' attacks has decreased, but this is a temporary phenomenon, as the enemy is pulling up reserves.

In addition, the Russians are rapidly building fortifications in the rear near Avdiivka. This will allow them to quickly bring their reserves into the battle.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, also noted that small arms fire is constantly taking place near the city. Although the enemy is trying to attack Avdiivka, no breakthrough has been made at any position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the same time, the invaders are actively shelling Ukrainian positions and dropping bombs.

British intelligence believes that the enemy is suffering very heavy losses near Avdiivka. Since the beginning of 2023, the number of Russians killed near the city has been approximately several thousand.

It is likely that since the beginning of October 2023, Russia has suffered several thousand personnel losses around the city. And in recent weeks, approximately 200 armored vehicles have been eliminated during the assaults on Avdiivka.

