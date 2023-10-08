Russia has increased production of Shahed drones on its territory

Russia has increased production of "Shaheds": the Armed Forces told whether it will refuse Iranian. Sanctions do not work.

Russia cannot manufacture drones entirely on its own, as it needs spare parts for them.

Russia is increasing the production of Shaheds on its territory. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, UNIAN reports.

"If we take the data provided by intelligence, the data that experts say, there is an increase in production. But without Iran, they are unlikely to be able to produce them. Even if production is established, even if there are some assembly lines for the Shahed drones, spare parts remain spare parts and they need to be sourced somewhere. Obviously, they will continue to use Iran to obtain technologies that they cannot produce themselves," Ihnat said.

He added that the countries that manufacture components for UAVs and the likely routes of their supply to Iran and then to Russia have already been identified.

He noted that the enemy can now use 20-30 of these UAVs simultaneously, and sometimes even more. "Therefore, Russia will probably want to increase the number of Shaheds, but whether it will succeed remains to be seen," he said.

At the same time, Ihnat reminded that in September, the enemy used a record number of UAVs - about 500 of them - to strike Ukraine.

How Russia uses "shaheds"

Military and political observer Oleksandr Kovalenko noted that Russia can launch an average of up to 30 Shahed-136s for a simultaneous attack on Ukraine.

According to him, the month of October will be indicative to draw conclusions about whether we can talk about Russia's increasing production of Shaheds or, perhaps, about the summer accumulation, which allowed the September record of launching Shaheds at Ukraine to be realized.

