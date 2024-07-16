Mykola Kokhanivskyi the commander of the OUN volunteer battalion was killed at the front in Kharkiv region.

Farewell, comrade-combatant, to Bureviy!



Mykola Kokhanivskyi, leader of the OUN militant and effective political organization, initiator and participant in numerous political actions, OUN commander during the ATO, co-founder with Stepan Khmara and Viktor Shyshkin in February 2022 and commander of the OUN Volunteer Territorial Community Formation 25, an uncompromising fighter for the achievement of the USSD and an implacable defender of the interests of the Ukrainian nation - your earthly journey, as befits a warrior-aristocrat, ended in a hot battle with our eternal enemy - the Muscovites.



The most important life trait that has always distinguished Mykola Kokhanivskyi, the great party leader of his people, is real and practical action against old or new threats to our country. He always acted purposefully, accurately, painfully for his enemies and effectively for the Ukrainian cause. He had no crying, no canned suffering, and no weak-willed patience, which is a sin of most of the patriotic environment. He acted alone and led people.



The anti-Ukrainian authorities were afraid of him, followed him, persecuted him, and all the time tried to put him behind bars. The last criminal case that the Zelenyi-Bakaniv SBU opened against Mykola Kokhanivskyi was for his speech at a rally in front of the Constitutional Court in 2021 in defense of the sale of our land and the loss of the Ukrainian people's own space for living. The murderers of the Constitution of Ukraine have been making the standard charge for such cases - "calls for the overthrow of the constitutional order".

So, when in February 2022 the Muscovites brought a horde to capture the whole of Ukraine, the strong-minded warrior "Bureviy" organized the OUN battalion together with his comrades in the Volunteer Territorial Community Formation in a matter of hours, got weapons and stood up to defend first Kyiv and then the whole of Ukraine. And since the authorities, having recovered from the retreat of the Russians from the Kyiv region, quickly disbanded our Volunteer Territorial Community Formation, among others, the further combat path of commander Mykola Kokhanivsky was in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the rank of soldier (?).



Honor and Glory to you, dear friend, commander!



Rest in the arms of the Almighty, my friend-brother!



Our war is far from over! So we will continue to defend our country, unfortunately and to our sorrow, without your earthly help. We have a lot of work to do, but we will always know that we started it together and will successfully complete it in your honor and in honor of millions of Ukrainians who have fought and continue to fight for our nation.



Long live the Ukrainian Independent and Unified State!

Today, July 16, Tuesday, is the farewell to Mykola Kokhanivsky "Bureviy", Leader of the OUN State Organization.

Kyiv:

10:30 - St. Michael's Square. We meet the motorcade, form a walking column to St. Michael's Cathedral.

11:00-11:40 - funeral service in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral.

12:00-13:00 - farewell on the Maidan near Stella.

14:00 - funeral in the Alley of Heroes of the Forest Cemetery.

Dear friends!



We are asking for help in covering the funeral expenses of our dear OUN Battalion Commander Mykola Kokhanivskyi.



11 thousand UAH for bus rental and 10 thousand UAH of other expenses is needed.

Here are the details of the Commander's wife:

5457 0825 0261 9799

Kateryna Kokhanivska

Or

4402 7111 1735 7812

Or

4441 1144 0033 8974



Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: