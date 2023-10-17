Lithuania to repair Leopard tanks damaged during the war in Ukraine

Lithuania will repair Leopard tanks that were damaged during the fighting in Ukraine. Lithuanian and German experts will be involved in the repair.

This was reported by the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

"Such real-world tasks allow us to train and maintain the readiness of personnel, ensure the verification of logistics chains and provide uninterrupted support to Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that Lithuania has already repaired and returned to Ukraine PzH2000 self-propelled howitzers, which were previously transferred to Ukrainian defenders and used on the front line. In addition, Lithuania trained the first group of 18 Ukrainian Armed Forces mechanics to repair howitzers.

As a reminder, the Swiss parliament authorized the army to write off 25 Leopard 2 tanks, provided that the tanks are sold back to the German manufacturer. However, it became known whether Ukraine would get the tanks.

We also wrote that the Ukrainian military refused to accept a tranche of ten Leopard tanks that Germany had delivered. The reasons for this are known.

We would like to add that the US Department of Defense decided not to name the exact number of Abrams tanks that will be transferred to Ukraine. The Pentagon also did not specify when the military equipment would arrive.

