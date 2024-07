According to v-variant, tonight, July 11, Myrnohrad came under enemy fire twice. At least 1 person was killed and 12 wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.

"The Russians killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded 12 people, including two 13-year-olds," he said.

The shelling also damaged about 20 houses and an administrative building.

"We are establishing the final consequences of the shelling," Filashkin emphasized.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print