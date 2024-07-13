How the Magura V5 drone is pushing Russians out of the Black Sea

The Magura V5 drone has demonstrated its impressive effectiveness in the war against Russian aggression, destroying the most ships among all naval drones.

Polish scientists confirmed that this Ukrainian drone has hit 14 ships during the full-scale war, with 8 of them being completely destroyed. This makes the Magura V5 the leader among naval drones in terms of effectiveness.

Capabilities and targets hit by the Magura V5

Magura V5 (Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus) is a surface drone actively used by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This drone is equipped with R-73 missiles and has a range of up to 800 kilometers, allowing it to strike targets at great distances. It has proven its effectiveness by depriving the Russians of dominance in the Black Sea.

Therefore, the GUR is considering the possibility of deploying the Magura V5 in the Sea of Azov, depending on the situation. Due to its reconnaissance and combat capabilities, the Magura V5 has become an important element in the fight for security in the Black Sea region.

Among the confirmed targets of the drone are the following notable ships:

• Reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs" (damaged on May 24, 2023)

• Patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" (damaged twice, on July 24 and September 13, 2023)

• Landing craft "D-144 Serna" (sunk on November 11, 2023)

• Landing craft "D-295 Akula" (sunk on November 11, 2023)

• Missile boat "Ivanovets" (sunk on February 1, 2024)

• Large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov" (sunk on February 14, 2024)

• Patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" (sunk on March 5, 2024)

• Two high-speed special purpose boats "RIF-75" (destroyed on May 6, 2024).

Thus, the Ukrainian maritime drone Magura V5 has become a true hero of the naval war, demonstrating unprecedented effectiveness and a high level of technological excellence. Its successes on the battlefield confirm the importance of innovative developments in modern military conflicts, where unmanned technologies play an increasingly significant role.

Nazar Prykhodko

Ukraine Front Lines

