The night was very hot, fierce fighting continues for the fourth day: MVA chief on the situation in Avdiivka.

According to the head of Avdiivka city military administration Vitaliy Barabash, there are a lot of Russians, they are "crawling like cockroaches."

The situation in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, has been extremely difficult for four days. The occupiers have intensified shelling and are trying to advance with armored vehicles.

"The fighting has been going on for four days. It is fierce and really non-stop. Both small arms battles and artillery duels. (Russians - ed.) are firing everything they have. Enemy aircraft are actively working. There were several air strikes on the city," noted Barabash.

According to him, the enemy attacks do not stop either day or night. The occupants are using armored vehicles for the offensive, moving in columns, and "they have a lot of equipment and personnel, they bring fresh forces."

"There are a lot of them, like cockroaches," the head of the military administration said.

He explained that Russia wants to surround Avdiivka. To do this, the occupiers have concentrated their forces on striking from the flanks from the north and south.

Evacuation

According to Barabash, despite the shelling, the authorities are trying to evacuate the city, as there are still civilians in the city.

"We are trying to ensure evacuation. If people are willing and want to leave, we are trying to find loopholes in the shelling," the head of the military administration said.

He clarified that logistics in Avdiivka are very complicated. The authorities have stopped supplying food and humanitarian aid. However, he assures that there is enough food, medicine and hygiene products in Avdiivka.

"Over the past day we have one dead and four wounded. Two civilians are under the rubble. Most likely they died," he added.

As a reminder, on October 10, the occupants launched an active offensive near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, which is still ongoing.

According to expert Oleksandr Kovalenko, Russia has intensified its activities near Avdiivka because it wants to present Putin with a new "epic victory" for the New Year.

