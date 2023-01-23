Home NEWS War Zone Estonia is to hand over all its howitzers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Estonia is to hand over all its howitzers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Estonia says it will hand over all its 155 mm howitzers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“We transferring all our 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine. I want to create a precedent in such a way, so that in other lands they don’t lose their living truths, why Ukraine can’t stink, it’s necessary to overcome the war,” said Estonian Ambassador Kaimo Kuusk.

Estonia is (and is being left behind) an unprecedented leader of the Ukrainian support for Ukraine [notably to its GDP]. The big pledge of the seen aid at the same time with the offensive party raised 370 million euros.

