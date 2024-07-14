Home NEWS WAR NEWS Azovstal defender appeals to the President to investigate of 59th brigade commander’s action

Azovstal defender appeals to the President to investigate of 59th brigade commander’s action

Paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk (Ptashka), who defended Azovstal, called for an investigation of the actions of the commander of the 59th separate mechanized brigade Bohdan Shevchuk.

To this end, she appealed to the President of Ukraine on her Instagram page: "I am asking you, Mr. Supreme Commander, to pay attention and conduct an official investigation on the facts of criminal orders, deliberate negligence, disregard for the life and health of personnel, actions that led to the death of a large number servicemen, including those in high command positions, selfishness, blind careerism, removing of all "dissenters" from the position of commanders, shattering the morale and humiliation of personnel with complete indifference to the main goal of servicemen and his goal as a commander in a war against the enemy."

She also says that Shevchuk was appointed to the post of brigade commander due to "family connections with the top military leadership."

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags:

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2024 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?