Avdiivka: The situation has escalated as russian troops rotate and advance along the railroad

The situation has escalated around Avdiivka. Russian troops rotate and advance along the railroad near Avdiivka. This was reported by Yuriy Butusov, Ukrainian journalist and editor-in chief of CENSOR.NET.

The occupiers are trying to expand the controlled corridor and create conditions for a further offensive in the direction of Stepove-Berdychi and the industrial zone of the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

Russian occupants continue to storm Avdiivka and have advanced south of the city. They have also rotated and deployed additional forces here. This was reported by Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov.

According to him, the situation in this area of the frontline has escalated. On October 25, the Russian Armed Forces continued assault operations along the entire perimeter of Avdiivka's defense, and along a narrow corridor from the village of Krasnohorivka to the north of the city.

" Russian infantrymen were covered by all types of weapons, and the enemy was clearly visible. The Russians rotated and replaced the knocked out assault units and threw their reserves into the battle. The units of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled all attacks directly on Avdiivka. But the situation north of Avdiivka has seriously escalated," Butusov writes.

He informed that despite heavy losses, the occupants managed to advance along the railroad and occupy an area up to 1 km wide. In this way they are trying to expand the controlled corridor and create conditions for the concentration of forces and further offensive in the direction of Stepove-Berdychi and in the direction of the industrial zone of the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

"This is a very serious threat that requires maximum attention. The enemy is hoping to gain a foothold in the factory buildings and gain a foothold to enter the city. To the south of Avdiivka, Russian troops continue their attacks to seize a sand pit near the village of Opytne," the journalist informed.

He added that the rate of losses for the Russian group near Avdiivka is unacceptable, so the Russian Armed Forces command is withdrawing significant forces from the Kupyansk direction to continue the attacks.

"Avdiivka is much more strategically important for Ukraine than even Bakhmut. The Russian command will want to show success here at any cost. The situation in Avdiivka is escalating and there is a battle going on here, in which the enemy is throwing its main forces, a battle that we have every opportunity to win with the necessary concentration of our forces. But this requires quick, timely and systematic actions, not words and wishes," wrote Yuriy Butusov.

As a reminder, the Russian Federation has announced the losses of the occupiers near Avdiivka. At least one and a half thousand Russians lost limbs and received other serious injuries.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces in Avdiivka use the same tactics as in Zaporizhzhia region. Defense forces are trying to detect and prevent the work of enemy "moles".

