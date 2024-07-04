The daughter is collecting signatures to award the title of Hero of Ukraine to her father

I am collecting signatures to obtain the title of Hero of Ukraine for my father!

In the summer of 2023, my father was given a short leave between combat missions. He really wanted to meet, and asked me to fly over. I had an inner feeling that I definitely needed to book tickets and go.

I had 2 days to decide whether I would fly to Ukraine. I had not been in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, and there was an inner fear, as if I was heading into the unknown.

At that time, my father and I had not seen each other for 2.5 years because he returned to the east in 2021, and the war began in 2022, and I left Ukraine. I flew over, and honestly, it was a wonderful time spent together. I was so happy that we finally saw each other.

I rarely do this, but then I opened my notebook and wrote:

"God, I am so happy. Just to be in Ukraine now and enjoy the simple things. I am feeling the maximum sense of happiness right now. I am glad I came, that I met my father, my sister, and everyone else. I am deeply overwhelmed with a sense of value and gratitude for what I have. And I understand that I am a very happy person."

The next six months were fine, but the feeling of anxiety and fear that something might happen never left me.

On December 11, I returned from vacation. And in the morning of December 12, my sister called me. She could hardly say anything, but I understood what had happened and asked for confirmation. After that, I couldn’t calm down or gather my thoughts. It felt like a part of my soul was dying, and there was nothing I could do.

That same day, I flew to Ukraine. I was hoping to arrive and hear that it was some kind of cruel joke, or that someone had made a mistake, or that my father was in captivity… But unfortunately, the worst was confirmed.

Now, I am collecting signatures to obtain the title of Hero of Ukraine for my father.

The link to the petition is here.

Honestly, the last thing I can do for my father is to get him the title of Hero of Ukraine. Therefore, this is very important to me.

During these few years in the east, my father saved more than one life, helped countless people, and together with his comrades, reclaimed parts of the territory in very tough battles. My father is the kindest person I know. And I believe that kindness returns.

So, I am counting on your support.

I would be especially grateful if you could share this.

Olia Ilkiv

