A heartbreaking story of Mariupol defender Vitaliy after russian captivity

A 23-year-old defender of Mariupol named Valeriy, who was recently released from russian captivity, has not seen his relatives since the exchange.

He was born in the currently occupied territories of Zaporizhia region, so he does not know the fate of his relatives or who he could call!

This was reported by journalist Yulia Surkova.

The man asked the journalists to tell a girl named Ruslana, who lives somewhere in Ukraine and whom they knew before the captivity, that he is alive.

“I’m going to cry now… Now I have a new task – to think up something to dream about again. For 3 years and 3 months, I dreamed of one thing – to be free,” says Valeriy.

