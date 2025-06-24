Wife launches fundraiser to avenge the death of her husband, soldier and actor Yurii Felipenko

The host of the show Ebaut, Kateryna Motrych, announced a fundraiser for revenge for the death of actor and soldier, her husband Yurii Felipenko. The goal is to raise two million hryvnias.

Kateryna announced this on her Instagram page.

“I don’t feel useful or alive, I feel like nothing. But I really want to change that, because I love life and the people who give it to us. So today I’m opening a fundraiser for 2,000,000 UAH for revenge for Yurii’s death,” Motrych stated.

The main portion of the funds, one million hryvnias, will go to the 429th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems “Achilles”, where Yurii Felipenko served. Another 500,000 will go to the needs of the Kraken unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, and 500,000 more to the 412th Nemesis Regiment.

In less than a day, Ukrainians raised nearly 2.6 million hryvnias, so Kateryna changed the initial goal, increasing it to four million.

You can donate for revenge for Yurii Felipenko by following the provided link.

News of the actor-soldier’s death became public on June 15. Yurii joined the ranks of defenders in the spring of 2024. He defended Ukraine alongside his friends and colleagues. The farewell to the artist took place on June 19. Family, friends, acquaintances, soldiers, and hundreds of fans of the theater and film actor came to pay their respects.

Karina Pasichnyk