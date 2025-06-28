The “Phoenix” project — an island of recovery for Ukrainians affected by the war — needs support

Friends, I have an open and important message to share with you.

I’m a volunteer with the Lviv Masters’ Union. And today I’m writing not just as a craftsperson or specialist, but as someone who sees human hope being shattered before their eyes.

Together with Andrian Dmytriv, Oleh Marunchyn, and the NGO “Volunteer Action,” we are building something truly unique — the “Phoenix” project, a real island of recovery for Ukrainians affected by war.

This isn’t just a building. It’s a home where people can heal body and soul, learn to live again, gain a profession, find work, and rediscover faith in life. It’s a chance for a future.

Volunteers from around the world have already joined this initiative. And we’ve accomplished so much. Part of the building is ready to welcome at least 50 people — people who are currently packed into overcrowded shelters or left to sleep under the open sky. Some are ready to move in even without electricity, because they simply have no other choice.

But everything is at a standstill. For seven months now, we’ve been unable to connect the building to electricity.

We’re being dragged in circles — endless paperwork, formal replies, and delays. Instead of helping, officials are blocking the process. And this is just about distributing electricity among consumers!

Meanwhile, we’re losing precious time. And every day without power is a day without shelter for those who have lost everything. It’s human despair that no one should ignore.

We’re appealing to the Lviv Regional State Administration:

Don’t let this dream be crushed by bureaucracy. Help us get the electricity connected. It’s a matter of survival.

And to you, dear friends:

Please share this message. Let it be heard. Let no one say, “I didn’t know.” Because Phoenix is a project that will serve people for decades. This is our shared responsibility.

Every delay is a direct risk to those who have already lost their homes. Let’s not allow them to lose their faith in kindness too.

Together, we can do more.

Oleg Tsyganok