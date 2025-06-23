Historic victory: Ukraine wins its first Cannes Lions gold, earned by Saatchi & Saatchi Ukraine

Saatchi & Saatchi Ukraine won Ukraine’s first-ever gold award at the Cannes Lions festival for the project ‘Minefields Honey,’ which draws attention to the problem of landmine-contaminated areas. The team shared the details with Vector.

What happened

At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025, Ukrainian creative agency Saatchi & Saatchi Ukraine won a Gold Lion in the category Sustainable Development Goals: Decent Work and Economic Growth for their social project “Minefields Honey.”

This marks the first gold award in Ukraine’s history at this festival. The project also received a Bronze Lion in the category Creative Commerce: Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility and made it to the Titanium Lions shortlist.

“Minefields Honey” is a limited-edition product created with full safety precautions. To produce it, the project team combined technology and nature: drones sowed nectar-producing plants on a mined area. Bees, which are not sensitive to landmines, collected the nectar, which was then turned into honey. For the safety of the beekeepers, special hives were designed and placed in demined zones.

The product was used as a diplomatic gift and a way to raise donations for demining efforts. The project was implemented in collaboration with Kernel and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in cooperation with Dronarium Ukraine.

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, called the award “a significant recognition of Ukrainian creativity,” while the agency’s Creative Director Serhii Biloshytskyi urged people to support the initiative with donations.

Cannes Lions is one of the largest and most prestigious creativity festivals in the world, held annually in Cannes, France. The event attracts thousands of top marketers, advertisers, and creatives from around the globe, who come together to compete and evaluate the most innovative and creative solutions in their field. Each year, over 20,000 entries are submitted, and juries from around the world select the very best among them.

You can support the initiative by visiting the project’s website — minefieldhoney.com.ua — and making a donation or ordering the product.

Mariya Moldavchuk