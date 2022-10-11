The missile war for the Russian throne has begun

How Surovikin’s appointment is connected with the attacks on Kyiv.

October 10, 2022 – missile attacks on the center of Kyiv and eight other regions of Ukraine are not only the result of Putin’s anger and his reaction to the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

This is also the result of the official appointment of Army General Sergei Surovikin as commander of Russian troops in Ukraine. General Surovikin was responsible for Mariupol, and we remember how he took it. He commanded the assault on Aleppo in Syria. He wiped out Aleppo in Syria, and that is what he did with Mariupol.

The difference is that when he wiped out Mariupol, Russian aircraft could easily bomb theaters, schools and maternity hospitals. And now the FAB aerial bomb can no longer be dropped — the Ukrainian air defense is working. So they have to launch missiles.

“The missile attack came in two waves, — says military expert Roman Svitan, a UAF pilot and a reserve colonel,— the first wave deliberately hit civilian targets, the second probably aimed to de-energize the infrastructure or hit military targets.”

The first wave was intended to exhaust the air defense. For example, the S-300 includes a certain number of missiles. It spends everything during the first attack, and during the successive second wave, there is no time to be reloaded. Therefore, the strikes were delivered precisely on civilian targets. The fact is that in case of military targets, air defense can consider whether to intercept a missile or not. And if a missile targets a high-rise building, there are no options, it has to be intercepted.

As it is easy to understand, the X-22 anti-ship missiles with circular error probable of 300 meters were used in the first wave, and in the second — more accurate Kalibr misiles.

In this sense, the tactic of the new commander is cannibalistic in the first approximation, but with a well-defined military-terrorist strategy.

Missile terror used to be one of Putin’s main responses to failures at the front, but it’s easy to see that it has weakened recently for a very good reason: Putin has fewer and fewer accurate missiles. “Surovikin, apparently, has begun using an emergency supply,” Svitan says. It can be done by the will of the big boss.

This is how Surovikin shows his determination to his superiors. Well, you have appointed me – and this is how I fight. “This is his calling card,” Roman Svitan concludes. Surovikin launches attacks to please Putin.

However, there is another underestimated detail in this story.

Until now, the names of the generals commanding the war against Ukraine have not been officially announced. There was a war – and who commanded it was not officially known. Putin did not want any general to share the honor of victory with him and gain authority that would allow the general to unseat him.

Some sources claimed that General Alexander Dvornikov was the commander, while others called Gennady Zhidko. However, Leonid Nevzlin, a former shareholder of YUKOS, from the very beginning claimed that it was Sergei Surovikin who commanded the entire operation (or, in any case, he was one of its main developers), and it was him that Nevzlin recently named as a hypothetical member of the military junta, which can replace Putin.

In this situation, the public appointment of General Surovikin also looks like a very important move in the apparatus war, and this move is not at all in favor of Surovikin. Putin kept the leaders in this war anonymous so that they would not compete with him in recognition. Now he appoints a scapegoat. If the war had been victorious, Putin would have won it. And now they are losing it, and General Surovikin will lose it.

That’s what he’s trying to do.

And he will try even harder.

For the first time since the beginning of the war, these missile strikes are not just the result of impotent rage. Not just a way to divert the attention of the Z-patriots from the humiliating defeats at the front. These missile attacks and civilian Ukrainian corpses are the first military strikes in the internal Russian struggle for the throne.

