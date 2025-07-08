Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 8, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 8, 2025.

1,231th day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,143 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 AM regarding the Russian invasion.

The 1,231th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Over the past 24 hours, 188 combat engagements were recorded.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out:

2 missile strikes using 5 missiles

using 68 airstrikes , dropping 112 guided aerial bombs

, dropping Over 5,000 shellings , including 141 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS)

, including with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 3,373 kamikaze drone attacks

Airstrikes were recorded near:

Kindrativka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykolaivka, Vodolahy, Oleksiivka, Sadky (Sumy Oblast)

(Sumy Oblast) Novopavlivka (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

(Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) Prymorske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast)

(Zaporizhzhia Oblast) Kozatske (Kherson Oblast)

Ukrainian Defense Forces’ Strikes:

Hit 18 concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment

of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment Destroyed 3 artillery systems, 1 command post, and 1 other key enemy facility

Frontline Summary:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions:

8 engagements; enemy conducted 6 airstrikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and 286 artillery shellings, including 3 with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction:

19 enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Zelenyi, Ambarne, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, and toward Kutkivka.

Kupianskyi direction:

2 enemy attacks near Holubivka and Zahryzove – all repelled.

Lymanskyi direction:

27 enemy assaults near Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, in the Serebrianka forest, and toward Serebrianka, Olhivka, and Hryhorivka.

Siverskyi direction:

3 enemy assaults near Hryhorivka and Vyiimka.

Kramatorskyi direction:

5 engagements recorded; enemy attacked toward Mykolaivka, Markove, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

Toretskyi direction:

4 attacks near Toretsk and Dyliivka.

Pokrovskyi direction :

Ukrainian forces repelled 68 enemy assaults near: Popiv Yar, Razine, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka .

: Ukrainian forces repelled near:

Novopavlivskyi direction:

30 enemy attacks near Piddubne, Fedorivka, Voskresenka, Yalta, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Novopil.

Huliaipilskyi direction:

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 4 enemy assaults near Malynivka.

Orikhivskyi direction:

4 attacks repelled near Kamianske and toward Mala Tokmachka.

Prydniprovskyi direction:

No combat engagements reported.

Volynskyi and Polisskyi directions:

No signs of enemy offensive formations detected

Russian losses over the past day:

1,070 personnel ,

, 4 armored combat vehicles ,

, 41 artillery systems ,

, 2 MLRS ,

, 172 UAVs ,

, 86 vehicles ,

, 1 heavy flamethrower system.

Operational information as of 08:00 AM regarding the Russian invasion.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the advance of Russian occupiers.

The terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukrainian towns and villages.

As of now, the total number of combat engagements is 86.

Today, communities in the settlements of Khrinivka, Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Kucheriivka, Novodmytrivka, Bila Bereza, Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region; and Lemishchyne in Kharkiv region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks today. The occupiers’ aviation launched six airstrikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy carried out 169 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including five using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked five times today in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Kamianka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupianskyi direction, Russian occupiers attempted an attack near Zahryzove, but were repelled.

In the Lymanskyi direction, the invaders launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Shandryholove. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice toward Serebrianka and Vyimka; one battle is still in progress.

In the Kramatorskyi direction, the enemy is trying to advance toward Stupochky and Bila Hora. The Defense Forces repelled all three attacks.

In the Toretskyi direction, the enemy is trying to breach our defense near Diliivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, and toward Katerynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove. Ukrainian defenders repelled three assault attempts, while three more engagements continue.

In the Pokrovskyi direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 37 attempts to displace Ukrainian troops from their positions in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Razyne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirrove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut, and toward Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding the line and have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 enemy assaults, while five more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Myrne, Komar, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, and Novopil.

In the Huliaipilskyi direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded.

In the Orikhivskyi direction, enemy aircraft launched unguided missiles at Plavni. No offensive actions were carried out in this direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions, but carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mykolaivka and L’vove.

