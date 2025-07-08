Massive aviation collapse in Russia: thousands of flights canceled. Here are the details.

Massive aviation collapse in Russia – over 2,000 flights canceled or delayed in three days. The main cause: a large-scale drone attack in the central and northern regions of the Russian Federation.

The hardest hit airports were Moscow’s Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo, Pulkovo in St. Petersburg, and Strigino in Nizhny Novgorod.

From July 5 to 7, 2025, 485 flights were canceled and 1,900 delayed. Thousands of passengers waited for hours to depart from the airports. According to Kommersant’s estimates, losses from the collapse could reach around $250 million. This is already the second major disruption in Russian aviation this year — on May 6–7, about 400 flights were canceled.

They took tickets for 7 nights to the Turkish hotel. To do this, they took a loan, and now they tell them, you, shit, will sit in Sheremetyevo for four days, and then, if you fly away, visit your Turkey for three days.

And then back home, in shit, shit and cold.

Happy idiots. And… pic.twitter.com/AeYIu1wqxl — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 6, 2025

Radio Svoboda

EMPR

