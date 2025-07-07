Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 7, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 7, 2025.

1,230th day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,142 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 AM regarding the Russian invasion.

The 1,230th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Over the past 24 hours, 184 combat clashes were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy launched:

1 missile strike using 4 missiles ,

using , 90 airstrikes , dropping 154 guided aerial bombs ,

, dropping , 6,040 shellings , including 135 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS),

, including with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 4,589 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes were recorded near:

Zaliznychne, Plavni (Zaporizhzhia Oblast),

(Zaporizhzhia Oblast), L’vove (Kherson Oblast).

Defense Forces’ Strikes:

Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery hit:

3 enemy artillery systems ,

, 16 areas of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment concentration.

Frontline Situation:

Northern-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions: 24 combat clashes.

The enemy conducted 19 airstrikes, dropping 30 guided bombs, and carried out 344 artillery shellings, including 38 with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanske direction: 24 clashes in areas near Kamianka, Zelenyi, Krasne Pershe, Ambarne, Vovchansk, and toward Khatne.

Kupiansk direction: 7 attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashivka, Holubivka, Moskovka, and Zelenyi Hai.

Lyman direction: The enemy attempted 30 attacks near Hrekivka, Chervonyi Stav, Serebrianka, Karpivka, and toward Novyi Myr and Torske.

Siverskyi direction: 9 attacks were launched near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyiimka, and Ivano-Darivka.

Kramatorsk direction: 2 clashes occurred near Chasiv Yar.

Toretsk direction: The enemy launched 8 assaults near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 60 enemy attacks near:

Razine, Promin, Kotlyne, Novosergiivka, Myroliubivka, Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Orikhove, Oleksiivka

and toward Filiia, Novomykolaivka, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Dachne, Muravka.

Novopavlivsk direction: 20 enemy assaults were repelled near Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Myrne, Komar, Novosilka, and toward Novopavlivka.

Huliaipole direction: Enemy forces launched 2 attacks near Malynivka.

Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions: No offensive actions were recorded.

Volyn and Polissia directions: No signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Russian Losses over the past day:

1,100 personnel ,

, 3 tanks ,

, 7 armored combat vehicles ,

, 33 artillery systems ,

, 2 MLRS ,

, 233 operational-tactical UAVs ,

, 118 vehicles ,

, 2 units of special equipment ,

, 1 heavy flamethrower system.

Operational information as of 16:00 PM regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are holding back the advance of Russian occupiers. The terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukrainian towns and villages.

As of now, 97 combat engagements have been recorded.

Today, artillery and mortar fire from the enemy has impacted communities in:

Bunyakyne, Petrushivka, Pokrovka, Bila Bereza, Turya, Bachivsk, Khutir Mykhailivskyi, Porozok, Klyusy, Romashkove (Sumy Oblast)

Operational Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions: Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks, and one engagement is still ongoing. The enemy launched five airstrikes, dropping eight guided aerial bombs, and conducted 150 artillery shellings, including three from MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanske direction: The enemy launched seven attacks near Vovchansk, Zelenyi, Ambarne, and toward Kutkivka. Three battles are still ongoing.

Kupiansk direction: Russian forces attacked near Holubivka and were repelled.

Lyman direction: The invading army launched 14 attacks near Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the Serebrianka forest, as well as toward Serebrianka and Olhivka.

Three clashes are still in progress.

Kramatorsk direction: The enemy tried to advance near Markove, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora, but all four assaults were repelled.

Toretsk direction: The enemy attempted to break through defenses near Dyliivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults, and one battle is still ongoing.

Pokrovsk direction: Since the start of the day, Russian forces have made 40 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from positions near:

Popiv Yar, Razine, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka

Ukrainian forces have already repelled 37 attacks and continue to hold the line.

Novopavlivsk direction: Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy assaults, while eight clashes are ongoing. The enemy attempted to advance near Piddubne, Fedorivka, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Novopil.

Huliaipole direction: Fighting is ongoing near Malynivka. One enemy assault has already been repelled.

Orikhiv direction: Ukrainian units repelled two attacks near Kamianske and toward Mala Tokmachka. Russian aircraft also launched unguided missile strikes on Prymorske.

