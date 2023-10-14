Situation in the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors escalated significantly

The situation in the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors has escalated significantly again. This was reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Army, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Russian invaders have recovered from their losses over the past two months and launched an active offensive in the area of Makiivka, and later in the Kupyansk sector.

Heavy fighting is ongoing there.

"The main goal of the enemy is to defeat the grouping of our troops, encircle Kupyansk and reach the Oskil River. Every day the enemy carries out dozens of attacks by assault groups supported by armored vehicles, conducts heavy mortar and artillery fire on our positions. However, our soldiers were prepared for such a development and are giving the enemy a worthy fight back. The enemy is suffering significant losses and has not achieved significant success," Syrskyi noted.

In order to study the situation and make operational decisions, he visited military units that are defending the area of responsibility of the "Liman" operational and tactical group of troops.

There, Syrskyi met with unit commanders and heard reports on the current situation.

"On the spot, decisions were made on further actions and a number of problematic issues were resolved. Of course, I met with our servicemen who are directly performing combat missions. I thanked them for their courage, resilience, heroism and exemplary performance of their military duty. I presented our soldiers with insignia, valuable gifts and cash bonuses, and personally talked to each of them. I believe that with such heroes we will definitely win. The enemy will be defeated and Ukraine will be completely liberated from the invaders," the commander emphasized.

Ukrainian troops continue to conduct defense operations in eastern and southern Ukraine, as well as offensive operations on the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the morning of October 14.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled more than 20 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region. In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive near Makiivka, Luhansk region. Our defenders repelled more than five enemy attacks there.

